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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1821 - Blake Swanson - Report on the crime
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50 views • December 27, 2021
Blake, his girlfriend, and a friend went to Raspberry Island to ride scooters with friends. Blake and his girlfriend were sleeping in the vehicle while their friend went to get a scooter, when Jones, who was on parole, approached and demanded Blake’s girlfriend’s belongings, before taking her phone and patting her down to see if she had anything else. He then opened the front passenger door and tried to rob Blake while he slept. When Blake woke up and began to move around, Jones shot him, before getting into a waiting SUV.
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