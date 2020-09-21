Best Dr. Breggin Hour Ever! -The Dr. Peter Breggin Hour - July 1, 2020--9458 Views on YouTube

9458 Views on YouTube! Videoed July 1, 2020

Although her work is banned from establishment venues like YouTube, virologist Dr. Judy Mikovits makes the most interesting and informative show I can ever remember doing! Her knowledge about the coronavirus and origins of the pandemic are stunning. In this second hour with Judy, we delve deeply into where the virus got started in American laboratories, how Chinese scientists were involved way back in time. Judy Mikovits makes the most interesting and informative show I can ever remember doing! Her knowledge about the coronavirus and origins of the pandemic are stunning. In this second hour with Judy, we delve deeply into where the virus got started in American laboratories, how Chinese scientists were involved way back in time, how it must have been fabricated, and the role that treacherous Anthony Fauci played in allowing if not making this happen. I have learned more from these two interviews with Dr. Mikovits than from any other interviews I can recall. For your sake, and the sake of humanity, see this interview with Judy Mikovits, and then watch the earlier one, too.