Silent War Ep. 6146: More UFOs (1Enoch), Russian Hypersonic Nukes, IdiotOREvil Trump Endorses Boosters

In this episode of The Silent War:Russian State TV Says the US Will Be “Reduced to Radioactive Ash” If the US Doesn’t Meet Russia’s Demands Regarding Ukraine.Trump's supporters booed and jeered when he revealed he got a booster shot and is pro-vaccination.Biden Accuses Conservative Media Personalities of “Killing Their Own Customers” by ‘Peddling Lies’ About Covid Vaccines.WHO Director Says Covid Boosters Are Being Used to “Kill Children” in Slip-Up During Press Conference.19 CityMD Urgent Care Clinics in New York City Close Due to Staffing Shortages Caused by Vaccine MandatesAustria Hiring People To "Hunt Down Vaccine Refusers".FOIA Request Reveals Mysterious Drones Harassed US Navy Warships Off California.Jovan Pullitzer suffering from what seems to be an intentional assassination attempt via poison, And speaking of mysterious unsolved cases that seem like assassination attempts, let's talk about Hillary Clinton. Durham zeroes in on Clinton campaign, could call some aides to testify, court memo revealsAll of this, and more.For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/newsAlso follow us at GabNemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsorsShop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots."Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."Other LinksJoin our Telegram chat: www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat