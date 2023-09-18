Create New Account
President Trump destroys every MSM narrative
Rick Langley
Published 13 hours ago

In this full with Meet the Press, former President Trump discusses his views on the 2020 election, abortion rights, foreign policy and destroys every MSM narrative in the process. Infowars has highlighted fifteen minutes of the most powerful sound bytes at the start, but the full interview is very informative and should shift the perspective of anyone under the spell of the globalist mouth pieces.

president trumpmsm narrativedestroys every

