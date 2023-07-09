Meetings to Watch This Summer

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childrenshealthdefense
Don’t grow complacent, keep your eyes peeled and stay focused — the fight for personal freedoms continues. Catherine Austin Fitts and Carolyn Betts outline important global events scheduled to take place that could impact our finances, and ultimately, our health. Listen in!
Watch FULL EPISODES of ‘Good Morning CHD’ on CHD.TV
Live Every Day — 7am PT | 10am ET
➡️ https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/shows/good-morning-chd