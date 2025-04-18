Speculation is rife the attempt by an aircraft carrier USS Harry Truman (CVN 75), one of the largest warships of the US Navy, which is currently sailing the RedSea to fight the AnsarAllah or Houthi Group, part of the Yemeni Armed Forces. Citing one of the latest videos on Channel X on April 14, 2025, in a new challenge to the AnsarAllah Group, the Commander of the Truman carrier, Captain Christopher Hill, published a video clip commenting: "A morning walk on 4.5 hectares of US land in the Red Sea". Hill, is the commander of the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower, serving temporarily in this role after the previous commander, Captain Dave Snowden, was relieved of his command on February 20, 2025, due to "losing confidence in his ability to command" after colliding with a merchant ship, he seemed boasting from aboard the Truman, which according to rumors the carrier, since Trump gave the green light to bomb Yemen without congressional approval on March 15, has been out of the combat zone!

According to the analysis, an US General has confirmed that the USS Truman is no longer operational. He acknowledged the power of the Yemeni Armed Forces, which drained American weapons with drones that cost less than $10,000 each — while the US shot them down with missiles worth millions. In the four weeks since it was redeployed to the Red Sea, Truman has been the target of around 25 missile and drone attacks, for which Yemen has admit responsibility and has always officially confirmed. This may be Yemeni response to US airstrikes, fighting the US with strategy, not money — and as a result, for the first time in history, Truman is reportedly no longer operational there, and is now being maintained at an US base in the Red Sea. In addition to Yemen successfully bombing Truman, the US has lost 19 MQ-9 Reaper drones so far. Already a costly operation, with an estimated cost of $33 million each, Yemen successfully shot down the drones as in the footage on April 14, the fourth in just 14 days, and the 19th overall worth $627 million. The United States has confirmed that the USS Truman, which was targeted in the Red Sea, has been damaged, and that maintenance work has begun on the ship. According to AI analysis, the video is current and was recorded on April 12, Saturday, and the images show Truman docked at US base in the Red Sea. In the video leaked from US forces, parts of the ship's turrets are seen covered with tarpaulins and dozens of technicians are carrying out maintenance work. However, it is not clear whether the damage to Truman occurred during fighting in recent weeks, or in the latest attack. In this regard, an image shows how the US Navy KC-130J transports military equipment from Isa Air Base, Bahrain to Yanbu, to be loaded on the USNS Arctic (Supply class ship) - docked at the Port of Yanbu, Saudi Arabia, as part of the USS Harry Truman group. An example of how the US Base in the region is affiliated to attack Yemen, it becomes clear that the sovereign state of Yemen has turned into an arena for regional power sharing.

This development coincides with the announcement of the United States Central Command, that the new aircraft carrier, the USS Carl Vinson, has arrived in the region, to enter the combat zone in the Red Sea, claiming that Vinson has joined the previous aircraft carrier fleet, Truman. Satellite imagery on April 14 confirmed the position of Vinson, the sixth American aircraft carrier sent to the Red Sea since the beginning of last year, now near the Yemeni island of Socotra. This increased military presence underscores the increasing tensions in the Middle East waters, but US forces have previously had to withdraw many fleets, such as the Eisenhower, Lincoln and Roosevelt, and most surprise recently Truman. Mohammed Al-Bukhaiti, a senior Houthi official, warned on April 15, “We assure everyone that there will be a surprise that will shock America if it continues its military aggression against Yemen and does not stop its operations.”

