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Naples Botanical Gardens
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62 views • November 23, 2021
This video features a collection of photographs that I took on a daytrip through the Naples Botanical Gardens in Southwest Florida. I was amazed at the variety of plants and trees that grow in abundance in this unique habitat. It reminds us of the unique places in America that we should cherish and protect.
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