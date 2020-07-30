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A. MMS: "Quick Facts" Introduction to Chlorine Dioxide as a health supplement & medicine
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1973 views • July 30, 2020
In case you have never heard of Chlorine Dioxide as a health suppliment or have only heard negative things about it (because you only looked at youtube or the mainstream media outlets), this is my bullet point summary of what it is and how it works towards personal health. Millions of peple have been taking this for years and their responses to how it has helped them are diametrically different to what the main outlets have said. I have spent over 180 hours of learning, study and testing with this and I want to share what I have learned. I will also continue to learn and share about this. Here are several links to people who share about how it has helped them. https://mmstestimonials.co/
https://andreaskalcker.com/en/newspaper-articles/
https://lbry.tv/@Kalcker:7/100-Recovered-Aememi-1:7
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/dA96UT86nwTk/
https://mms-seminar.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/05/Healing_the_Symptoms2nd.pdf
https://www.brighteon.com/2dbf9ea2-0562-433e-9220-edabf7e294f1
https://andreaskalcker.com/en/newspaper-articles/
https://lbry.tv/@Kalcker:7/100-Recovered-Aememi-1:7
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/dA96UT86nwTk/
https://mms-seminar.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/05/Healing_the_Symptoms2nd.pdf
https://www.brighteon.com/2dbf9ea2-0562-433e-9220-edabf7e294f1
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