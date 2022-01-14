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ThePatriotNurse:The Verdict from Covid Feminism FAILED, Healthcare Sucks, Freedom Wins
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221 views • January 14, 2022
Posted 13January2022:
In this video, Patriot Nurse discusses the failure of modern feminisms rabid and insane egalitarian claims. Children's learning lags behind, and many people witnessed the failure of multigenerational promises built on debt and social pressures. covid-19, Nursing, Children, Schooling, Core Values,
The Patriot Nurse https://www.thepatriotnurse.com/
In this video, Patriot Nurse discusses the failure of modern feminisms rabid and insane egalitarian claims. Children's learning lags behind, and many people witnessed the failure of multigenerational promises built on debt and social pressures. covid-19, Nursing, Children, Schooling, Core Values,
The Patriot Nurse https://www.thepatriotnurse.com/
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