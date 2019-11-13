© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Flat Earth - 1537 Bible says the earth is flat
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
239 views • November 13, 2019
The earth is flat according to the bible. Only later the controllers decided to remove/reword these words in the bible. Anything that supports the flat earth has been changed in our time to support the globe. It is a deception to push people away from God.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.