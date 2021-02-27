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Harry Vox @ LECTURES - Consciousness In The Fabric - Vox - Banned on YouTube
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34 views • February 27, 2021
Consciousness In The Fabric - Vox
It can still be found on https://vimeo.com/21035809 - 10 years ago by Vox
Neuroscience can measure it's correlates, it's faint electrical impulses, it's psychological behaviors, it's biological chemical constituents, but this does not get us any closer to answering what scientists call "The Hard Problem of Consciousness."
Why does it exist?
Why is it that these clearly NON SENTIENT elements, proteins, amino acids, carbon, etc, that comprise biological creatures, should suddenly take on this new quality, sentience, feelings, this thing we call consciousness, when these elements gather together in the form of a human being or a creature.
This new theory presents consciousness as a possible force or structure in the fabric of the universe much in the same way as gravity is and these things we feel and this consciousness we have may be a mere "effect" or phenomena of this possible physical force or field of greater consciousness that exists in the fabric of our universe.
This lecture was presented at Surreal Estate on March 3rd 2011.
It can still be found on https://vimeo.com/21035809 - 10 years ago by Vox
Neuroscience can measure it's correlates, it's faint electrical impulses, it's psychological behaviors, it's biological chemical constituents, but this does not get us any closer to answering what scientists call "The Hard Problem of Consciousness."
Why does it exist?
Why is it that these clearly NON SENTIENT elements, proteins, amino acids, carbon, etc, that comprise biological creatures, should suddenly take on this new quality, sentience, feelings, this thing we call consciousness, when these elements gather together in the form of a human being or a creature.
This new theory presents consciousness as a possible force or structure in the fabric of the universe much in the same way as gravity is and these things we feel and this consciousness we have may be a mere "effect" or phenomena of this possible physical force or field of greater consciousness that exists in the fabric of our universe.
This lecture was presented at Surreal Estate on March 3rd 2011.
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