⚡️Russian Defense Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation in Ukraine - 1300, December 19, 2022

⚡️Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation in Ukraine

(19 December 2022)





Russian Federation Armed Forces continue the special military operation.





◽️In Kupyansk direction, as a result of a Russian artillery raid on a concentration of AFU troops and military equipment near of Ivanovka (Kharkov region), and Novoselovskoye (Lugansk region), more than 20 Ukrainian servicemen, 1 infantry fighting vehicle and 2 motor vehicles have been eliminated.





◽️In Krasniy-Liman direction, artillery fire has hit AFU units concentrated near Stelmakhovka, Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic) and Serebryansky forestry.





💥In addition, four AFU sabotage groups have been eliminated near Rozovka (Lugansk People's Republic). Total enemy losses in the Krasniy-Liman direction amounted to up to 70 Ukrainian servicemen, 2 armoured fighting vehicles and 2 pickup trucks.





◽️In Donetsk direction, Russian troops have taken better ground as a result of the offensive. Artillery fire has thwarted attempts by the enemy to reconnaissance Russian positions towards Svornoye, Novgorodskoye, Vodyanoye, Leninskoye and Nevelskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).





💥More than 130 Ukrainian servicemen, 2 tanks, 3 armoured fighting vehicles and 3 motor vehicles have been eliminated.





◽️In South Donetsk direction, company tactical groups of the 72nd Mechanised Brigade and the 108th Brigade of Territorial Defence of the AFU have been eliminated by artillery fire and active actions of the Russian troops. The AFU unsuccessfully attempted to attack near Novomikhaylovka, Vladimirovka and Novosyolka (Donetsk-based People's Republic).





💥2 AFU sabotage groups have been eliminated near Nikolskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).





💥Total enemy losses in this direction amounted to 80 Ukrainian servicemen killed and wounded, 2 armoured fighting vehicles and 3 pickup trucks.





💥Operational and Tactical Aviation, Missile Troops and artillery of groups of troops (forces) of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have hit the temporary deployment points of units of the 61st Infantry Brigade, 124th Territorial Defence Brigade and the Special Operations Centre South group of the AFU near Konstantinopl (Donetsk People's Republic), Kherson and Veletenskoye (Kherson region).





💥In addition, 56 AFU artillery units have been hit in firing positions, manpower and military equipment in 139 areas.





💥8 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) have been shot down by anti-aircraft defence forces near Melovatka, Ploshchanka, Nizhnyaya Duvanka (Lugansk People's Republic), Volnovakha, Nikolayevka (Donetsk People's Republic), Priyutnoye (Zapororozhye region) and Kairi (Kherson region).





💥In addition, 6 HIMARS and Uragan multiple-launch rocket systems have been intercepted near Sladkoye, Debaltsevo (Donetsk People's Republic), Kremennaya (Lugansk People's Republic) and Lubimovka (Zaporizhzhya Region).





💥4 U.S.-made HARM anti-radar missiles have been shot down near Belgorod region airspace.





📊In total, 344 airplanes and 184 helicopters, 2,684 unmanned aerial vehicles, 398 air defence missile systems, 7,159 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 931 fighting vehicles equipped with MLRS, 3,691 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 7,664 units of special military hardware have been destroyed during the special military operation.