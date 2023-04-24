Bankers Declare War on Christians and America 04/24/2023

Proverbs 13:22 says: “The wealth of the wicked are laid up for the just.” So, what is really going on, is that the Bankers have declared war on Christians, as well as America. These evil bankers are trying to bring out a CBDC. We are in the middle of a Banker War which is fought behind the scenes. The evil bankers want to get their Digital Currency in, and the good guys are trying to take it over.



00:00 - Mudslide

06:35 - Bankers on Attack

08:46 - JFK

12:46 - The Reason

17:22 - Suggestions

21:19 - Bankers Declare War on Christians

22:36 - Consumer Credit Drying Up

31:11 - Joseph’s Kitchen





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