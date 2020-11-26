EP 2210-9AM BIDEN & DEMOCRATS WILL SOON 'TRANSITION' TO FEDERAL DETENTION #KrakenOnSteriods

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TUESDAY NOVEMBER 24, 2020
BROADCAST LINK: https://evault.video/view?l=1533022602
Tucker Carlson called out Big Tech and the Democrats for rigging the election against President Trump.
This is the other aspect of fraud that no one wants to talk about. Yes, it seems there was widespread voter fraud. Count up all the voting irregularities and there is almost no question that something weird took place.
However, the fraud was much deeper than vote-rigging. The fraud was basically everyone in power attempting to undo the will of the American people. Big Business, Mainstream Media, Celebrities, Sports, and the Deep State all worked to get President Trump removed from office. They lied and distorted what was really happening. This is fraud. It is one of the most disgusting kinds of fraud. https://bit.ly/2UUNaG2
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