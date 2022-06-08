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THE PANTSUITWARPIG GETS IT IN THE HOLE!🐗🥊
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127 views • June 08, 2022
https://gab.com/jamesgang1968/posts/108439805094195493
- TOO GUD NOT TO BE A VIDYA🐸
https://archive.ph/84ZhP
- Durham Investigation: How Hillary Clinton’s Name Finally Came Up
'Mook in his testimony defended the campaign’s decision to go to the media despite doubts about the credibility of the information by, essentially, throwing sympathetic journalists under the bus. Mook claims he had assumed reporters would do their due diligence; that, once in possession of the data, they would “run it down” and verify its authenticity before reporting on it.'
- TOO GUD NOT TO BE A VIDYA🐸
https://archive.ph/84ZhP
- Durham Investigation: How Hillary Clinton’s Name Finally Came Up
'Mook in his testimony defended the campaign’s decision to go to the media despite doubts about the credibility of the information by, essentially, throwing sympathetic journalists under the bus. Mook claims he had assumed reporters would do their due diligence; that, once in possession of the data, they would “run it down” and verify its authenticity before reporting on it.'
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