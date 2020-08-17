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EP-9/Part 1 1918 Spanish Flu Epidemic - News From the Bunker-Special Report
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70 views • August 17, 2020
On this week's show Marc talks with Ron Jones about what he found out about the 1918 Spanish Flu Epidemic while doing his own research. His reference material was gathers from the Influenza Encyclopedia, which is the largest database of its kind in the world in relation to the 1918 Spanish Flu Epidemic. He also referenced the 2006 Pandemic Influenza Past, Present and Future workshop. This workshop was put together by the Oak Ridge Institute for Scientific and Education, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Click the links below to view the reference materials for yourself.
About Ron Jones:
Ron is a credentialed teacher and has served as an endurance cycling consultant/race official nationally and internationally and presented at state and national conventions on corporate wellness and bicycle/pedestrian safety.
Education:
• MS, Kinesiology/Sport & Exercise Psychology
• BA, English Literature
• BA, Physical Education
• Secondary Clear Teaching Credential (English, PE, Health Science)
www.RonJones.org
Influenza Encyclopedia
https://www.influenzaarchive.org/index.html
Pandemic Influenza—Past, Present, Future Workshop
https://www.cdc.gov/flu/pandemic-resources/pdf/workshop.pdf
Check out our website for news, reviews and education!
https://TuckerSurvival.com/
News From the Bunker Podcast on Spotify
https://open.spotify.com/show/5Xl3zayxhfYUyvn3Y9SDeV
Produced by MBJ Media Services
https://mbjmedia.com/
Music courtesy of Stanley Jay Tucker
https://stanleyjaytucker.com/
About Ron Jones:
Ron is a credentialed teacher and has served as an endurance cycling consultant/race official nationally and internationally and presented at state and national conventions on corporate wellness and bicycle/pedestrian safety.
Education:
• MS, Kinesiology/Sport & Exercise Psychology
• BA, English Literature
• BA, Physical Education
• Secondary Clear Teaching Credential (English, PE, Health Science)
www.RonJones.org
Influenza Encyclopedia
https://www.influenzaarchive.org/index.html
Pandemic Influenza—Past, Present, Future Workshop
https://www.cdc.gov/flu/pandemic-resources/pdf/workshop.pdf
Check out our website for news, reviews and education!
https://TuckerSurvival.com/
News From the Bunker Podcast on Spotify
https://open.spotify.com/show/5Xl3zayxhfYUyvn3Y9SDeV
Produced by MBJ Media Services
https://mbjmedia.com/
Music courtesy of Stanley Jay Tucker
https://stanleyjaytucker.com/
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