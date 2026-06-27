Videos from Beirut taken by Wyatt Reed from 'The Grayzone' - last night, clip 1

More videos from Beirut taken by Wyatt Reed from 'The Grayzone'.

Adding:

Netanyahu calls the Lebanon deal "a blow to Iran" and says Israeli troops aren't leaving south Lebanon regardless of what Tehran demands.



Per Ynet, Netanyahu says Israel won't withdraw until Hezbollah disarms "and as long as there's a threat to the State of Israel," framing the whole deal less as a peace agreement and more as a strategic loss for Iran specifically.