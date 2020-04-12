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Matrix of Evil - An Alex Jones Film
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77 views • April 12, 2020
Some of the best minds in the country, coming from different sectors of the political spectrum combine in this film to expose an intricate web of deceitful wickedness controlling America today.
Matrix of Evil contains footage from speeches and conversations with Alex Jones, Congressman Ron Paul, Colonel Craig Roberts, Congresswoman Cynthia McKinney and Frank Morales which cover and include:
How the private banks control the military-industrial complex
Expert analysis of the U.S.A. Patriot Act and the latest police state developments
Globalist financial policies pushing America and the world into depression
How the neoconservative movement controlling the Bush administration is nothing more than a trojan horse for a big government agenda of ivory tower social engineers
The latest revelations concerning the cashless society control grid, satellite tracking, cellphone tracking, DARPA surveillance, the end of posse comitatus, the federalization of local police and governments and much more
Government-sponsored terrorism, gun control, political assassinations, September 11th coverup
Most importantly, Matrix of Evil is chock-full of solutions. All of the dynamic people interviewed for this film agreed that there is a massive awakening taking place in America to the criminal activities of the global elite.
This film is full of documents and archival news clips.
Matrix of Evil contains footage from speeches and conversations with Alex Jones, Congressman Ron Paul, Colonel Craig Roberts, Congresswoman Cynthia McKinney and Frank Morales which cover and include:
How the private banks control the military-industrial complex
Expert analysis of the U.S.A. Patriot Act and the latest police state developments
Globalist financial policies pushing America and the world into depression
How the neoconservative movement controlling the Bush administration is nothing more than a trojan horse for a big government agenda of ivory tower social engineers
The latest revelations concerning the cashless society control grid, satellite tracking, cellphone tracking, DARPA surveillance, the end of posse comitatus, the federalization of local police and governments and much more
Government-sponsored terrorism, gun control, political assassinations, September 11th coverup
Most importantly, Matrix of Evil is chock-full of solutions. All of the dynamic people interviewed for this film agreed that there is a massive awakening taking place in America to the criminal activities of the global elite.
This film is full of documents and archival news clips.
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