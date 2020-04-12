Matrix of Evil - An Alex Jones Film

Some of the best minds in the country, coming from different sectors of the political spectrum combine in this film to expose an intricate web of deceitful wickedness controlling America today.



Matrix of Evil contains footage from speeches and conversations with Alex Jones, Congressman Ron Paul, Colonel Craig Roberts, Congresswoman Cynthia McKinney and Frank Morales which cover and include:



How the private banks control the military-industrial complex

Expert analysis of the U.S.A. Patriot Act and the latest police state developments

Globalist financial policies pushing America and the world into depression

How the neoconservative movement controlling the Bush administration is nothing more than a trojan horse for a big government agenda of ivory tower social engineers

The latest revelations concerning the cashless society control grid, satellite tracking, cellphone tracking, DARPA surveillance, the end of posse comitatus, the federalization of local police and governments and much more

Government-sponsored terrorism, gun control, political assassinations, September 11th coverup



Most importantly, Matrix of Evil is chock-full of solutions. All of the dynamic people interviewed for this film agreed that there is a massive awakening taking place in America to the criminal activities of the global elite.



This film is full of documents and archival news clips.