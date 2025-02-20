Is the Fort Knox Gold Audit to bring on the Great Reset?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Is the Fort Knox gold audit is a scam to reset the world to a one world currency / crypto / CBDC system. We are getting played. If missing, will Trump arrest the central bankers that stole it? No, because he works for them. This smells like a MOTB money system reset. An excuse to reset the money system to CBDC. I smell a rat. As they take the jobs away via ai, somehow this will play into universal basic income (Elon Supports) with rules like poke yourself.