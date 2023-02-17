https://gettr.com/post/p28kdoi4e3b
02/14/2023 People are talking about the harm from the vaccine: On World Series of Poker, player Aaron Duczak was caught on mic saying: “I wish I would never have got the vaccine“, “I’ve been having chest pains ever since I had that thing.” Another foreign player had to get vaccinated recently because he wanted to enter the United States to compete.
