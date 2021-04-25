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NYU Professor Fights Back Against the Academic Crybullies (MIRRORED)
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70 views • April 25, 2021
NYU Professor Fights Back Against the Academic Crybullies (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from LBRY.TV channel The Corbett Report Official LBRY Channel at:-
https://open.lbry.com/@corbettreport:0/miller-nyulawsuit:9
SHOW NOTES AND MP3:
https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=40981
Mark Crispin Miller teaches a course on Mass Persuasian and Propaganda at the NYU Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development for 20 years. He is now suing 20 department colleagues for libel after they signed a letter to the dean of his school demanding a review of Miller's conduct. Today we talk to Miller about his course, his views, his libel suit, and the state of free speech in the era of increasing COVID tyranny.
Mirrored from LBRY.TV channel The Corbett Report Official LBRY Channel at:-
https://open.lbry.com/@corbettreport:0/miller-nyulawsuit:9
SHOW NOTES AND MP3:
https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=40981
Mark Crispin Miller teaches a course on Mass Persuasian and Propaganda at the NYU Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development for 20 years. He is now suing 20 department colleagues for libel after they signed a letter to the dean of his school demanding a review of Miller's conduct. Today we talk to Miller about his course, his views, his libel suit, and the state of free speech in the era of increasing COVID tyranny.
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