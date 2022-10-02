10/1/2022 Miles Guo: A French media outlet interviewed Brother Hao Haidong and Sister Ye Zhaoying, while smearing Mr. Bannon and me. This is just the same old trick that the CCP has been using, but the New Federal State of China has been made known to people
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.