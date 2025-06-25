Minnesota Assassinations

Everything You Need to Know About The MN Assassinations & Tim Walz Destroying His State

* Liz Collin is a senior producer and an investigative reporter with Alpha News.

* She is one of the last objective journalists in Minneapolis.

* She says the political assassinations there probably aren’t what they seem.





Tucker Carlson Network On X | 25 June 2025

https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-liz-collin

https://x.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1937918905218928884