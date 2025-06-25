Minnesota Assassinations

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Everything You Need to Know About The MN Assassinations & Tim Walz Destroying His State
* Liz Collin is a senior producer and an investigative reporter with Alpha News.
* She is one of the last objective journalists in Minneapolis.
* She says the political assassinations there probably aren’t what they seem.
Tucker Carlson Network On X | 25 June 2025
https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-liz-collin