Primo Garden Veg For Juicing May 2023 In Florida

Rejuvenation happens from the garden to the table to the loo in due course refabrication of a newer body to be in the now with choices that can make anew so add in the best & forget the rest little steps one day at a time gradually endeavoring toward improved ways of being ~ I had aged to the point of being bed ridden using a walker & taking pills from the medical doctors expecting impending young demise round the corner then I began my climb out of my stool pit when I found out about Dr Norman Walker & read his books among many others too ~ To view a long playlist of videos on ways of detox & cleansing at home : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ulFdNkOkDms&list=PL0YRFj_c95WciEIOtZXeXBik0e4mhhPA-&index=1 For more Concrete Blonde JN 108 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ouKusqOFGQ8&list=PL0YRFj_c95Wfi_8xb0VgCH95AfZp71sZz

