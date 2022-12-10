How Ryan Heydari Died

Once the doctor has ripped the foreskin away from the glans, he clamps the foreskin lengthwise with an instrument, to crush the blood vessels (in order to minimize bleeding) and to create the "crush line" for the initial cut in the baby's foreskin.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.