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זכרי דנמן - מעקב ואיתור Zachary Denman - Track & Trace
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19 views • December 27, 2020
איך שיקרו לנו עם אפליקציות קורונה - how they lied to us about the Covid apps
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Join our channel on Telegram - https://t.me/Pointoview
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