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Tonight on the Kevin J. Johnson Show our guest, Steven Garvey who is an MP Candidate for Nose Hill
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1 view • September 10, 2021
Sept 9, 2021
Tonight on the Kevin J. Johnson Show our guest, Steven Garvey who is an MP Candidate for Nose Hill
On Tonight's Show, Stephen Garvey talks about agenda identity, we have a lot of work to do with the society of a cesspool with levels of federal, provincial municipal international level. Humanity has become a basically become a cesspool.
Many thing are wrong with extensive tax on our families. We can start with vaccine , non vaccine , their pushing that. We can look at inflation since it's going crazy the debts increasing, the services are going to decline, because of all of this debt. We have to look at what's happening in the schools. Parents losing control of their kids they're turning kids against their parents. That's another attack. They are certainly dividing our families.
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Please visit my mayoral website at:
www.calgarymayor.co
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DONATE TODAY! - www.KevinJJohnston.me
Tonight on the Kevin J. Johnson Show our guest, Steven Garvey who is an MP Candidate for Nose Hill
On Tonight's Show, Stephen Garvey talks about agenda identity, we have a lot of work to do with the society of a cesspool with levels of federal, provincial municipal international level. Humanity has become a basically become a cesspool.
Many thing are wrong with extensive tax on our families. We can start with vaccine , non vaccine , their pushing that. We can look at inflation since it's going crazy the debts increasing, the services are going to decline, because of all of this debt. We have to look at what's happening in the schools. Parents losing control of their kids they're turning kids against their parents. That's another attack. They are certainly dividing our families.
WATCH THE KEVIN J. JOHNSTON SHOW, Monday to Friday from 7 PM to 9 PM Calgary Time
www.Rumble.com/KevinJJohnston
www.Odysee.com/@KevinJJohnston:3
www.Odysee.com/@NobleSavages:3
www.KJJRadio.com
www.facebook.com/kevinjjohnstonradio/
www.noblesavages.me
https://www.facebook.com/derekpeter.storie
https://www.facebook.com/derekstories
Please visit my mayoral website at:
www.calgarymayor.co
#yyc #calgary #kevinjjohnston #noblesavages #Calgarymayorelect
DONATE TODAY! - www.KevinJJohnston.me
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