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Canada - Liberals Spend as debt rises into the Trillions
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16 views • August 28, 2020
Federal report projects $1-trillion debt in Alberta, but debate swirls on how to rein it in
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/calgary/canada-pbo-report-alberta-debt-deficit-solutions-debate-1.4843100
Freeland is no old school finance minister. Expect big green spending this fall
https://ca.finance.yahoo.com/news/freeland-is-no-old-school-finance-minister-expect-big-green-spending-this-fall-171228309.html
Commons law clerk says government went too far in redacting WE Charity documents
https://ca.news.yahoo.com/commons-law-clerk-says-government-210634024.html
Canada - How the Communist took Control
https://www.bibliotecapleyades.net/sociopolitica/esp_sociopol_nwo154.htm
Civilian Intelligence Network
https://civilianintelligencenetwork.ca/
Justin Trudeau secretly declared Canada a communist state!
https://youtu.be/8tfa7Pw2qP8
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/calgary/canada-pbo-report-alberta-debt-deficit-solutions-debate-1.4843100
Freeland is no old school finance minister. Expect big green spending this fall
https://ca.finance.yahoo.com/news/freeland-is-no-old-school-finance-minister-expect-big-green-spending-this-fall-171228309.html
Commons law clerk says government went too far in redacting WE Charity documents
https://ca.news.yahoo.com/commons-law-clerk-says-government-210634024.html
Canada - How the Communist took Control
https://www.bibliotecapleyades.net/sociopolitica/esp_sociopol_nwo154.htm
Civilian Intelligence Network
https://civilianintelligencenetwork.ca/
Justin Trudeau secretly declared Canada a communist state!
https://youtu.be/8tfa7Pw2qP8
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