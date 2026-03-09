Lebanon: Hezbollah attacked the Israeli Army using anti-tank missiles

The Lebanese militant group "Hezbollah" publishes footage of an attack using anti-tank missiles on positions of the Israeli Army, as a result of which, presumably, there are casualties among the IDF forces.

❗️The Israeli army has launched a limited ground operation against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, the IDF press service reported.

Israeli troops are working to detect and destroy terrorist infrastructure and eliminate terrorists, the publication said.

"Before the ground troops entered, firepower was used, and numerous terrorist targets were hit both from the air and from the ground," the message said.

This operation is part of efforts to "further strengthen forward defensive positions" to provide protection for residents of northern Israel, the IDF explained.