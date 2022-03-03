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Wim Carrette Crater Earth Part 41: Earth and 'Flightroutes'! [01.03.2022]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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74 views • March 03, 2022
Note: To complete understand this video, you have to see the previous 40 episodes, links below.
Martin Vrijland : https://www.martinvrijland.nl/
Harry & The Lost Realm - 549 subscribers: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Nei2z3CCmlo&;t=0s

Wim Carrette: Crater Earth (Part 1 - 40 links) - How to Mass Hypnose an entire population!
Mass Psychosis: A severe mental disorder in which thought and emotions are so impaired that contact is lost with external reality... There is NO such thing as a 'Coincidence'!
'Those That Fail to Learn From History, Are Doomed to Repeat is' - George Satayana

Wim Carrette: Crater Earth - Part 1 - 4 [Belgium 2017 - 2018]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/vPhIxDfpohm8/

Wim Carrette: Crater Earth - Part 5 - 8 [Belgium 2018 - 2019]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/okFqczBisEJ2/

Wim Carrette: Crater Earth (Part 9 - 12) [Belgium 2019]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QhxfnHoWXHHr/

Wim Carrette: Crater Earth (Part 13 - 16) [Belgium 2019]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/sNasLDFxs970/

Wim Carrette: Crater Earth (Part 17 - 20) [Belgium, Jan - Marts 2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/sLY0APmBC7Kd/

Wim Carrette: Crater Earth (Part 21 - 24) [Belgium, 2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/oHynf4AEOIAb/

Wim Carrette: Crater Earth (Part 25 - 28) [Belgium, 2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/6EWuYaEdihlt/

Wim Carrette: Crater Earth (Part 29 - 32) [Belgium, 2020-2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/L4Ry8HFLSjKN/

Wim Carrette: Crater Earth (Part 33 - 36) [Belgium, 1 Feb - 1 May 2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/uVVdSJ7RMMEr/

Crater Earth: In Search of the Hidden 'BenBen Stone' (Part 37) [01.11.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/O9QzHd2ygWuR/

Crater Earth: In Search of the Hidden 'BenBen Stone' (Part 38) [01.12.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RZW2NHPqTtfb/

Crater Earth: In Search of the Hidden 'BenBen Stone' (Part 39 FINALE) [Jan 1, 2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/8D2mr4LqgVUO/

Wim Carrette: Crater Earth Part 40 - ra-waves (rarara!!) [01.02.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/oMWLCCAVnJB7/
---
Also in same category:
Ewaranon's 'What On Earth Happened?' (All 13 Parts Full) [15.11.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/93aPXPLeKgS8/
https://rumble.com/vqhvzt-ewaranons-what-on-earth-happened-all-13-parts-full-15.11.2021.html

EwarAnon 'The Lost History of Flat Earth' Part 1-7 Documentary [17.08.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/nNB3QL5M2vOI/
https://rumble.com/vlfraz-the-lost-history-of-flat-earth-part-1-7-documentary-17.08.2021.html

Ewaranon is Back! -> LHFE 2:1 (Lost History Of Earth 2:1) [29.10.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Z2Y2WEeh0m5m/
https://rumble.com/vof75h-ewaranon-is-back-lhfe-21-lost-history-of-earth-21-29.10.2021.html

EwarAnon: Lost History Of Earth 2:2 - LHFE 2:2 - 'The Saga Continues..' [09.12.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3wKWgS2fleUx/
https://rumble.com/vqhx7f-ewaranon-lost-history-of-earth-22-lhfe-22-the-saga-continues..-09.12.2021.html

Ewar-Anon: Lost History Of Earth 2:3 - LHFE 2:3 [19.01.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/f9Z9H0ZbDewv/
--
4,985 views Mar 1, 2022
godgevlamste - 59.9K subscribers
https://youtu.be/VZXKrrbjyFA
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6lgiL6jwAyVUTTjbzy5NRA
https://www.youtube.com/user/godgevlamste/videos
email : [email protected]
Keywords
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