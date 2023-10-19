Create New Account
DuroLast PVC Fabricated Roof Membrane
Freedom Yurt Guy
Watertight, 88% reflective, fire resistant, high wind tolerance, chemical resistance, UV inhibitors, Puncture & Tear Resistant, 40 Mil, high tensile strength, easy to fix punctures/leaks due to flying debris, snow, rain slide off quickly, weighs 1/4 lb per sq. Ft. 15 year warranty & should last 30 years. Made in the USA.

