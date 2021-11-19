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Even Your Failures Can Turn Into Success If You Learn From Them
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31 views • November 19, 2021
Even your failures can turn into success, but only if you learn from them. Learning from our mistakes is what repentance is all about. God gives us time to correct our errors, but we have to listen to his instructions and do our best to change.
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