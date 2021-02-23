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Vaccine Revealed Episode 10
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200 views • February 23, 2021
In this video you will hear from Dr. Mitch Fleisher, a practicing physician of almost 40 years talks about COVID and what you can do to protect yourself. Jane Barlow Christensen, one of the world's leading herbalists gives specific remedies that can be used to improve your protection against attacks on your body, that includes viruses!
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