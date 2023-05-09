Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Michelle Obama To Run For President? Hacker CONFIRMS Pizzagate Pedophile Ring
62 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published Yesterday |
Donate

Cross Talk News


May 8, 2023


Today on CrossTalk News, Lauren and Edward address the runaway rampages of murders and attacks across the country as the demonic blackmailed politicians plan their next rigged candidacy, Michelle Obama! We also address the shocking revelation from ethical hacker Kevin Montgomery, confirming a multi-thousand deep state satanic child abuse ring which uses food terms, such as pizza, to communicate about their devilish deeds.


Support the Sponsors!


HIGH QUALITY Magnesium for Stress and Sleep! Visit https://magbreakthrough.com/crosstalk and use Promocode CROSSTALK for additional discounts!


Visit https://HeavensHarvest.com for high quality prepper food, use Promocode CROSSTALK to let them know we sent you!


PROTECT YOUR RETIREMENT! Check out our friends at Goldco Today: https://link.goldco.com/CrossTalk


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2mrp7i-michelle-obama-to-run-for-president-hacker-confirms-pizzagate-pedophile-rin.html

Keywords
newspresidentdncrncgopchild abusemichelle obamapedophilelaura loomercandidatepizza gatemurdersedward szalllauren witzkecross talkblackmailed politicianskevin montgomery

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket