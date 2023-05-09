Michelle Obama To Run For President? Hacker CONFIRMS Pizzagate Pedophile Ring

Cross Talk News





Today on CrossTalk News, Lauren and Edward address the runaway rampages of murders and attacks across the country as the demonic blackmailed politicians plan their next rigged candidacy, Michelle Obama! We also address the shocking revelation from ethical hacker Kevin Montgomery, confirming a multi-thousand deep state satanic child abuse ring which uses food terms, such as pizza, to communicate about their devilish deeds.





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2mrp7i-michelle-obama-to-run-for-president-hacker-confirms-pizzagate-pedophile-rin.html