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SkyView Astrology: Dark Moon Reading 25 Sep 2022
Silver Dove
Silver Dove
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176 views • September 23, 2022

SkyView Astrology:
Dark Moon reading 25 Sep 2022
By Katharina Bless

I just realized that the chart is not there until 13:33 min please go to my blog page where you can see the image: https://www.brighteon.com/d32d970b-0a86-4101-a57a-86b6ab6d07af


This is a reading with the real star constellations.

We are in a very important time and the real star constellations give us a very powerful explanation of what is going on.

For those new to my moon readings, please check out the latest Introduction because it is quite different from the Western/Tropical Astrology and my previous reading in my blog page:
A guide to Life’s Pilgrimage and the Soul’s Path of Evolution
https://skyviewastrology.wordpress.com/2020/12/14/a-guide-to-lifes-pilgrimage-and-the-souls-path-of-evolution/

The article on CO2 I mentioned, you can find at: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/SilverDove/reality-co2

You can follow my Silver Dove Network at Telegram: https://t.me/joinchat/R-WDl0W6mqMGFiAz or you can reach me there: @KatharinaBless

or you can send me an email to katharinabless at gmail.com then I’ll send you an answer from my private email.


Personal Readings with Katharina

My readings are very powerful tools to better understand your life. SkyView Astrology is more accurate than any fortune telling, It give you the curriculum of your life. I also offer Dakini Oracle readings. For details go to: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/SilverDove/dakini-oracle-skyview-astrology-readings

**SkyView Astrology (outer circle) works with the real star-constellations. Western/Tropical Astrology (inner circle) has nothing to do with the stars anymore and their 1˚ Aries is 28˚ apart from the true star constellations, the Vedic/Indian system is 6˚ degrees different.
SkyView Astrology does not tell you who you are, but shows the time quality and blueprint/road-map of one’s life. It also is no fortune telling tool and can’t predict the future since you have the innate ability to co-create your life within the curriculum you have chosen for this incarnation. Once you know how, you can change your life and time line.
The dates of the transition of the sun are based on the guidelines of IAU (International Astronomical Union).
Katharina Bless is Author of “SkyView Astrology – Applying the real Star Constellations to our Life’s Journey and Soul Evolution” and “Flower Healing Power” book one and two and “The Secret of the Abundance Box”. She lives in Chiang Rai, Thailand. If you are interested to have a personal reading or life coaching, you can contact me through my blog page or at Telegram.


Keywords
real star constellationssky view astrologydark moon readingpowerful eventseptember 24 2022storm is here
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