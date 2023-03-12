Create New Account
Biblical Health #46: Why The U.S. Doesn't View Health-Care As A Human Right Biblically...
Golgotha's144,000
Published 20 hours ago

      Why is the United States the only major western democracy without universal health care? Because it is the protector of God's world, the protector of Israel, and the protector of His words. All illness is from sin and God offers us protection through avoidance of sin so we might not be made sicker by Ismael's poison oil derivatives madness...

Keywords
sinoilpharmaceuticaluniversal health carehuman rightsbiblical health

