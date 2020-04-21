Ignorant Or Evil...What's Really Behind The Shutdown Madness?

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The coronavirus models have been so spectacularly wrong that it's hard to believe it was just incompetence. As we move from "lockdown to flatten the curve" to "lockdown until coronavirus disappears" who and what are behind this seeming descent into madness? What about the economic collapse - was coronavirus a convenient distraction from what was already cooked into the cake?
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