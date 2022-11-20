Predestination What is Predestination?

I’m sure you’ve heard about predestination and wondered what it means? In this first part, Pastor John begins by explaining how the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ was planned in heaven before God ever began creation. How the angels were given a free will and some chose to rebel with Lucifer.

Using the Bible, Pastor John describes where the Devil came from, what he did and his ultimate fate. He also explains how man was created with a free will to show God’s righteousness, with the choice to love and embrace God or side with the Devil. Pastor John lays out 15 points of God’s master plan that demonstrates how people and events are carefully planned out and nothing happens by chance.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2009/RLJ-1207.pdf

RLJ-1207 -- OCTOBER 11, 2009

Predestination Part 1: What is Predestination?

