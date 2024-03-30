- US weapon systems are performing poorly on the battlefield in Ukraine for a number of reasons including difficulty in sustaining and repairing them, as well as the narrowing gap between US and Russian military capabilities;
- US military industrial output is incapable of keeping up with Russian or Chinese military industrial output;
- The US is provoking and attempting to sustain wars thousands of kilometers from its own shores, straining its capability to maintain let alone prevail in these conflicts;
- A conflict with China will involve challenges many times greater than those the US is unable to overcome amid its proxy war against Russia in Ukraine;
- The US can avoid catastrophe by pivoting toward a more rational and sustainable foreign policy within the framework of a multipolar world and by respecting the primacy of the nation state rather than trying to establish the primacy of itself over all other nations;
References:
Does the Fate of US Arms in Ukraine Create Pause for Thought Ahead War with China?
https://journal-neo.su/2024/03/12/does-the-fate-of-us-arms-in-ukraine-create-pause-for-thought-ahead-war-with-china/
How to Support Brian's Work (and thank you!):
Buy Me A Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/TheNewAtlas
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/landdestroyer
PromptPay: 0851547235
Cryptocurrency Donations:
Ethereum (ETH): 0xee6ed93c3adc474450011e9af22939a0b9b312c7
BitCoin (BTC): 1AfGnbmHxA6cy9YKUSxysXvpJPyecpBKrr
Monero (XMR): 845TCXx3pchSBXuDL7FHG679gbWD2wkHS6MJxuq7jFVsVFj7T6xsry747uhhGZUdkaRXbbrMfo5c8RnGfzGZ13KxQUdHVLR
Mirrored - The New Atlas
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.