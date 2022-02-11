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Ottawa trucker protests Why are they spreading globally?
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210 views • February 11, 2022
Truckers in Canada demanding an end to COVID-19 vaccine mandates have disrupted major cities and clogged key U.S.-Canada border crossings. Now, copycat protests are spreading around the world. How did this all start and why is it spreading?
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6JiFp6-9Xmc
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6JiFp6-9Xmc
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