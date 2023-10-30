Create New Account
Netanyahu faces backlash for evoking biblical Amalek amid heavy civilian casualties in Gaza
Published a day ago

Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, has come under fire for citing a biblical reference to Amalek in his recent speech concerning military campaigns in Gaza. Critics on social media accuse him of using the scripture to justify harsh military attacks and implicitly encouraging his forces to mirror the biblical brutal actions mentioned in his address.

According to reports from Gaza's health ministry, the Strip has seen 8,005 casualties since 7 October, with a significant toll on women and children.

Middle East Eye
