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Dr. Peter McCullough On Joe Rogan Show: We Could Have Stopped 85% of Covid-19 Deaths With Early Treatment
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161 views • December 13, 2021
Dr. Peter McCullough On Joe Rogan Show: We Could Have Stopped 85% of Covid-19 Deaths With Early Treatment
"It seems to me early on there was an intentional very comprehensive suppression of early treatment in order to promote fear, suffering, isolation, hospitalization, and death. And it seemed to be completely organized and intentional in order to create acceptance for and then promote mass vaccination."
#MedicalTyranny #Ivermectin #HCQ #Scamdemic #Plandemic #BigPharma #VaccineMandates #MandatoryVaccine #NurembergCode #CrimesAgainstHumanity #DoNotComply #InformedConsent #DepopulationAgenda #VaccineInjuries #Worldwide #RockefellerLockstep2010
Video Credit: KanekoaTheGreat on Telegram
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
Visit me on Gettr: @CodyAlexander
"It seems to me early on there was an intentional very comprehensive suppression of early treatment in order to promote fear, suffering, isolation, hospitalization, and death. And it seemed to be completely organized and intentional in order to create acceptance for and then promote mass vaccination."
#MedicalTyranny #Ivermectin #HCQ #Scamdemic #Plandemic #BigPharma #VaccineMandates #MandatoryVaccine #NurembergCode #CrimesAgainstHumanity #DoNotComply #InformedConsent #DepopulationAgenda #VaccineInjuries #Worldwide #RockefellerLockstep2010
Video Credit: KanekoaTheGreat on Telegram
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
Visit me on Gettr: @CodyAlexander
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