Kherson direction

Extremely dynamic shots were sent to us by the soldiers of the 80th Arctic Brigade.

✨ The video shared by the front-line soldiers shows the destruction of UAVs, watercraft, as well as operations against the enemy's strongholds.

⭐️ On this front sector, such combat work is of clear significance. The enemy is trying to use drones and boats for supply, redeployment, and operations on the water, and therefore the soldiers are methodically thwarting these attempts.

Two majors ✨ Two majors

Adding:

Two Majors #Report for the morning of April 24, 2026

▪️Strong gusts of wind in the launching areas of enemy UAVs last night reduced the number of drones used by the enemy.

▪️In Tuapse, Krasnodar Kray, it was only yesterday that we managed to localize the fire and extinguish the open burning after a drone attack by the enemy a few days ago.

▪️The bad weather over Ukraine did not prevent our "Geraniums" from reaching Odessa and the region, Zaporozhye, Krivoy Rog, where targeted strikes were carried out.

▪️In the Bryansk region, FPV drones of the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked the village of Kurkovichy in the Starodubsky district, and the Ukrainian Armed Forces struck a passenger bus, injuring the driver and four passengers.

▪️On the Sumy direction, Army Group "North" is engaged in fierce battles in the Myropolye area, where the enemy has turned the village into a fortified position.

In the Krasnopolsky district, intense infantry battles are ongoing near the village of Taratutino, in Novodmitrovka and the surrounding areas of the settlement. In general, constant pressure is being exerted on the enemy across a wide front, as far as the number of drones in the small sky allows.

▪️In the Belgorod region, as a result of an attack by an FPV drone of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on a private house in the village of Repyahovka, a civilian was killed and his father was injured. Many settlements, including Belgorod, are under attack.

▪️On the Kharkov direction, Army Group "North" reports that after the liberation of the village of Veterinarnoe (at the State border), the enemy is trying to build a defense in Kachy Lopan. The command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is transferring reserves of the 58th Motor Rifle Brigade. On the left flank of the Volchansk sector, battles for the border villages of Bochkovo and in the direction of the village of Losevka are also ongoing.

▪️In the north of the Kupyansk direction, the Northern Group of Forces "North" has been active for several days: fierce battles of high intensity are ongoing on the previous lines: for the outskirts of Kupyansk from the flanks and around Grishino, respectively.

▪️In the Konstantinovsky and Dobropillsky directions, there are no significant changes: fierce battles of high intensity are ongoing on the previous lines: for the outskirts of Konstantinovka from the flanks and around Grishyno, respectively.

▪️In the Dnepropetrovsk region, Army Group "East" continues to expand the zone of control northwest of the settlement of Alexandrovgrad, and battles are ongoing in the forest area for the r. Volchya.

▪️On the Zaporozhye front - battles for Primorsky and Stepnogorsk.

▪️On the Kherson direction - confrontation in the floodplain of the Dneper River. Seven people in Novaya Mayachka, Obryvka, in the village of Razdolnoye of the Kakhovsky district and in Malaya Kardashynka were injured in the attacks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The report was compiled by:

⚡️Two Majors (two_majors)