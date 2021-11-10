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My Wife Doesn't Respond in Bed
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71 views • November 10, 2021
A married man has established the fact that women love sex more than men, however, this little piece of information does not play out in his home as his wife does not seem so keen. He explained that her circumcision is the reason she is unresponsive in bed as he considers her sex life zero. The hailed the ministry of education in their role in ensuring that people become more educated and know the impact of their actions in that regard.
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