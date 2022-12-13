Create New Account
Get Biblical Understanding #157 - Compassion
The Berean Call
JOHN 11:33-35 When Jesus therefore saw her weeping, and the Jews also weeping which came with her, he groaned in the spirit, and was troubled, And said, Where have ye laid him? They said unto him, Lord, come and see. Jesus wept.


ROMANS 9:14-15 What shall we say then? Is there unrighteousness with God? God forbid. For he saith to Moses, I will have mercy on whom I will have mercy, and I will have compassion on whom I will have compassion.


ROMANS 12:15 Rejoice with them that do rejoice, and weep with them that weep.


HEBREWS 4:14-15 Seeing then that we have a great high priest, that is passed into the heavens, Jesus the Son of God, let us hold fast our profession. For we have not an high priest which cannot be touched with the feeling of our infirmities; but was in all points tempted like as we are, yet without sin.


HEBREWS 5:1-2 For every high priest taken from among men is ordained for men [called] in things pertaining to God, that he may offer both gifts and sacrifices for sins: Who can have compassion [deal gently with - nkj] on the ignorant, and on them that are out of the way; for that he himself also is compassed with infirmity [weakness].


HEBREWS 10:34-35 For ye had compassion of me in my bonds, and took joyfully the spoiling of your goods, knowing in yourselves that ye have in heaven a better and an enduring substance. Cast not away therefore your confidence, which hath great recompense of reward.


