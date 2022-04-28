© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
DISTURBING: Tucker covers Chinese Communist Party’s brutal atrocities on the Chinese people and their pets during current Covid-19 outbreak, warns the tolitarianism could come here to the U.S.
Follow
0
Share
Report
30 views • April 28, 2022
DISTURBING: Tucker covers Chinese Communist Party’s brutal atrocities on the Chinese people and their pets during current Covid-19 outbreak, warns the tolitarianism could come here to the U.S.
“This is repugnant, 25 million people just lost their most basic human rights. So the question is, has anyone in the Biden administration said anything about it? Has the State Department issued an angry denunciation of Xi Jingping? Is the US Government threatening sanctions against China for building the world’s largest prison camp? Well of course not.”
“This is repugnant, 25 million people just lost their most basic human rights. So the question is, has anyone in the Biden administration said anything about it? Has the State Department issued an angry denunciation of Xi Jingping? Is the US Government threatening sanctions against China for building the world’s largest prison camp? Well of course not.”
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.