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Rosa Koire Warned Us to What Was Coming & Told Us What to Do - We Should Listen
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Sarah Westall 

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International best selling author of the book “Behind the Green Mask: U.N. Agenda 21”, Rosa Koire, joins the program to discuss U.N. Agenda 21, the goals behind this international global plan, and how it effects each and every one of us on the planet. She explains how she first became aware of the overreaching plan expertly being pushed as “sustainable development” and what it really means to humanity. She warns that we are in the end game but, it’s not too late for us to resist the tyranny that is fast approaching if we all stand up and do what we can to limit their ability to take our freedoms, liberty, happiness, & life. You can still purchase her book @ https://www.amazon.com/Behind-Green-Mask-U-N-Agenda/dp/0615494544

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MUSIC CREDITS: "Action" by Media Music Group and "Do You Trust Me" by Michael Vignola, licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further.

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climate changeunagenda 21agenda 2030sustainable developmentrosa koire
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