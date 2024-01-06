Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for January 2, 2024

Quo Vadis





Jan 6, 2024





Here is the message of Our Lady to Pedro for January 2, 2024:





Dear children, say no to everything that is contrary to the Gospel.





Welcome the teachings of My Son Jesus and remain faithful to the true doctrine of His Church.





You are living in the time of the great spiritual confusions, but I ask you to keep the flame of your faith alight, because you still have long years of hard trials ahead of you.





The action of the demon will cause great damages in the lives of many consecrated people.





I suffer for what comes to you.





Bend ye your knees in prayer.





Only through the power of prayer can ye understand the Designs of God for your lives.





I know each of you by name and I will pray to My Jesus for you.





Do not be discouraged.





In the Lord is your strength.





If you happen to fall, call for Jesus.





He is your Great Friend and He will never abandon you.





Repent ye and seek ye the Mercy of My Jesus through the Sacrament of Confession.





Do not allow the darkness of sin to cause spiritual blindness in your lives.





You are of the Lord and you must follow and serve only Him.





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





Our Lady Queen of Peace gave a similar message to Pedro Regis for April 7, 2020:





Dear children, I am your Sorrowful Mother.





I ask you to keep the flame of your faith alight.





Whatever happens, stay with Jesus; He loves you and awaits you with open arms.





In times of suffering, pain will come for My poor children.





Do not be discouraged.





Your victory is in the Lord.





Those who sow evil will answer for their actions before the Just Judge.





Bend your knees in prayer before the cross.





Accept the Gospel of my Jesus and let yourselves be guided by the Holy Spirit.





Onward in love and in truth.





This is the message that I give you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to gather you here once more.





I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Be at peace.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YpK2l5YT4Zs