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There are secrets that can only be revealed in the Cave. In fact, the Cave is where the AWAKENING process begins. As with most things in this world, the spiritual manifests itself in the
physical, with each revealing lessons about the other, to help guide us
on our spiritual journey. Read "THE SECRETS OF THE CAVE" by A. Freeman - hannahmichaels.wordpress.com/2022/08/27/the-secrets-of-the-cave/