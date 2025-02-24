Bill Clinton traded cocaine

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Shaun Attwood talked to George Galloway on CIA George Bush and Bill Clinton allowing planeloads of cocaine to land in Mena, Arkansas, then killing whistleblowers, being addicted to cocaine himself, his brother Roger Clinton got arrested for cocaine trade, Bill Clinton's multiple sexual assaults, Bill Clinton has been washing $100,000,000 a month of cocaine money through a single agency.